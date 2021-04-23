Fri, Apr 23, 2021 @ 09:47 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis AUD/USD Bounces Off Support

AUD/USD Bounces Off Support

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The Australian Dollar fell by 58 pips or 0.74% against the US Dollar on Thursday. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– hour SMAs during Thursday’s trading session.

The exchange rate bounced off a support level at 0.7706 during the Asian session on Friday. Most likely, buyers could continue to pressure the AUD/USD pair higher within this session.

However, the upper line of a descending channel pattern and the 50– hour simple moving average near the 0.7731 area could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.