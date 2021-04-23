AUD/USD Bounces Off Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Australian Dollar fell by 58 pips or 0.74% against the US Dollar on Thursday. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– hour SMAs during Thursday’s trading session.

The exchange rate bounced off a support level at 0.7706 during the Asian session on Friday. Most likely, buyers could continue to pressure the AUD/USD pair higher within this session.

However, the upper line of a descending channel pattern and the 50– hour simple moving average near the 0.7731 area could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this session.