Fri, Apr 23, 2021 @ 09:47 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GBP/JPY Could Edge Higher

GBP/JPY Could Edge Higher

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The British Pound declined by 128 pips or 0.95% against the Japanese Yen on Thursday. The GBP/JPY currency pair tested the 149.45 level during yesterday’s trading session.

The exchange rate rebounded from the support line, as mentioned earlier, during the London session on Friday.

Most likely, the GBP/JPY pair could continue to edge lower during the following trading session.

However, a resistance cluster near the 150.25 area could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.