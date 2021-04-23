BTCUSD Breaks $50,000

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin has fallen below the $50,000 support as selling towards altcoins increases, and the decline in the top cryptocurrency shows few signs of stopping. A bullish inverted head and shoulders pattern has now been invalidated and is warning of a price drop towards the $40,000 support zone The important key swing-low, around $51,300, is now acting as former key support, now turned key resistance.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $51,300 level, key resistance is found at the $53,000 and the $54,600 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $51,300 level, sellers may test the $47,000 and $44,000 levels.