Mon, Apr 26, 2021 @ 17:51 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis AUD/USD Pair Is Showing Positive Signs Above 0.7740

AUD/USD Pair Is Showing Positive Signs Above 0.7740

By FXOpen

The Aussie Dollar formed a support base above the 0.7700 level against the US Dollar. The AUD/USD pair is now rising and it is showing positive signs above 0.7740.

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near 0.7740 on the hourly chart. The pair is now trading nicely above the 0.7765 resistance zone and the 50 hourly simple moving average.

On the upside, the first key resistance is near the 0.7780 level. A clear break above the 0.7780 level will most likely lead the pair towards the 0.7810 zone. Any more gains might call for a test of 0.7840 on FXOpen.

Conversely, there could be a fresh decline below the 0.7765 pivot level. In the stated case, the pair might find support near the 0.7735 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average.

FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.