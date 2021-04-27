Tue, Apr 27, 2021 @ 09:13 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis NZD/USD Rises Above Consolidation Range

NZD/USD Rises Above Consolidation Range

By Orbex

Risk sentiment makes its return at the start of the week driving higher the commodity-linked New Zealand dollar.

The pair has found strong support by the demand area above 0.7120. The current rebound is heading towards the key resistance (0.7270) from the daily chart.

A bullish breakout could end the two-month-long consolidation and put the kiwi back on track.

A rise above 0.7210 is the final confirmation for the bullish MA cross as the upward momentum accelerates. 0.7165 is the closest support in case of a retracement.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.