NZD/USD Rises Above Consolidation Range

Risk sentiment makes its return at the start of the week driving higher the commodity-linked New Zealand dollar.

The pair has found strong support by the demand area above 0.7120. The current rebound is heading towards the key resistance (0.7270) from the daily chart.

A bullish breakout could end the two-month-long consolidation and put the kiwi back on track.

A rise above 0.7210 is the final confirmation for the bullish MA cross as the upward momentum accelerates. 0.7165 is the closest support in case of a retracement.