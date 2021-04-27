XAU/USD Tests 200– Hour SMA

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On April 26, The XAU/USD exchange rate bounced off a support level formed by the 200– hour simple moving average at 1770.0. As a result, the commodity surged by 100 pips or 0.61% during Monday’s trading session.

Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the 1760.00 area could be expected within this session.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

However, if the channel pattern holds, buyers are likely to drive the precious metal higher during the following trading session.