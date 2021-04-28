GBP/USD Bulls Likely To Prevail

Wed, Apr 28, 2021 @ 08:14 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On April 27, the Pound Sterling surged by 56 pips or 0.40% against the US Dollar. The currency pair tested the upper line of a descending channel pattern at 1.3920 during Tuesday’s trading session.

As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher. A breakout through the upper boundary of the channel pattern could occur within this session.

However, given that the currency exchange rate is currently trading below the 55-, 100– and 200– hour SMAs, bearish traders are likely to pressure the price lower today.

