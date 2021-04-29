EURUSD Ready To Advance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The euro currency remains in an advantageous position against the US dollar, after advancing above key trendline resistance around the 1.2115 level. The pace of gains in the EURUSD pair has started to slow, although the pair still remains a buy on dips towards the 1.2100 support area. Overall, a bullish price pattern continues to project further gains towards at least the 1.2200 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.2100 level, key resistance is found at the 1.2160 and 1.2200 levels.

EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.2100 level, key support is found at the 1.2080 and 1.2060 levels.