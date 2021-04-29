Thu, Apr 29, 2021 @ 11:16 GMT
EUR/USD Outlook: Break Of Trendline / Fibo Barriers Generated Fresh Bullish Signal

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro rose to two-month high on Thursday, inflated by dovish Fed, while eventual close above key Fibo barrier and trendline resistance (1.2102/10) on Wednesday generated positive signal and added to bullish stance.

Fresh bulls eyes targets at 1.2197/1.2242 (Fibo 76.4% of 1.2349/1.1704 / Feb 25 high) but gradual advance along rising upper 20-d Bollinger band (currently at 1.2178) is more likely.

Repeated close above 1.2102/10 pivots is needed to confirm bullish signal, but sideways-moving momentum studies suggest that near-term action may pause again before continuing higher.

A higher base at 1.2053 is reinforced by 100DMA and marks key support.

Res: 1.2149, 1.2178, 1.2197, 1.2242
Sup: 1.2110, 1.2102, 1.2053, 1.2026

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

