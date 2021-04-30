EURUSD Attracting Buyers

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The euro currency has started to attract buying demand against the US dollar, after briefly slipping back towards the 1.2100 support zone. The short-term bullish bias remains strong while the EURUSD pair trades above key falling trendline support, around 1.2110. If sellers fail to show up around the 1.2100 level, then a gradual advance towards the 1.2200 level should be expected.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.2110 level, key resistance is found at the 1.2160 and 1.2200 levels.

EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.2110 level, key support is found at the 1.2080 and 1.2060 levels.