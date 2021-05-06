Thu, May 06, 2021 @ 10:01 GMT
EURUSD Correction May Be Over

By OctaFX

The euro currency is starting to gain strength against the US dollar, following a lack of selling interest below the psychological 1.2000 level. Caution is still advised as a large bearish head and shoulders pattern is still looming over the lower time frame. EURUSD bulls need to move the pair above the 1.2150 level to invalidate the bearish head and shoulders pattern.

EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.2080 level, key support is found at the 1.1980 and 1.1900 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.2080 level, key resistance is found at the 1.2150 and 1.2300 levels

