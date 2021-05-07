Fri, May 07, 2021 @ 08:19 GMT
EUR/USD Finds Resistance At 1.2070

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Since the middle of Thursday’s trading session, the EUR/USD has been trading below the resistance of the 1.2070 level. In the meantime, the rate almost fully ignored the resistance of the 200-hour simple moving average and the weekly simple pivot point near 1.2060.

In the near term future, the rate could bounce off the 1.2070 level and decline to the combined support of the 55 and 100-hour simple moving average near 1.2030. If these levels would be passed, the pair could reach for the support of the 1.2000 mark.

On the other hand, a potential surge above the 1.2070 mark would aim at the 1.2100 mark and afterwards the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.2109.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

