EURUSD 1.2080 Still Key

By OctaFX

The euro currency is trading back towards the best levels against the US dollar, following the recent release of bullish German factory data. Lower time frame analysis shows that gains above the 1.2080 level should increase technical buying towards the EURUSD. In terms of bullish targets, the 1.2170 level is seen as a likely bullish target of EURUSD bulls take control above the 1.2080 level.

EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.2080 level, key support is found at the 1.2020 and 1.1900 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.2080 level, key resistance is found at the 1.2110 and 1.2170 levels

