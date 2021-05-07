BTCUSD Buying Opportunity

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin has undergone a strong price pullback from the $58,000 level after bulls failed to ignite a large inverted head and shoulders pattern on Thursday. The current price pullback could provide a dip-buying opportunity as the inverted head and shoulders pattern is still valid. Risk-averse traders may wait for the pair to trade back above neckline resistance before attempting long positions, around the $56,800 level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $56,800 level, key resistance is found at the $58,820 and the $60,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $56,800 level, sellers may test the $55,000 and $53,000 levels.