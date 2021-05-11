Tue, May 11, 2021 @ 13:53 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GOLD Consolidates Below 1,845.00

GOLD Consolidates Below 1,845.00

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Since the Friday’s surge, the yellow metal’s price has been trading below the resistance of the 1,845.00 level. On Tuesday, the metal’s price was being approached from below by the 55-hour simple moving average.

If the 55-hour simple moving average manages to provide enough support for the metal’s price to surge above the 1,845.00 level, the price could find resistance in the 1,850.00 level and the February high level at 1,855.00.

On the other hand, if the SMA fails to push the price up, the bullion could decline to the 100-hour simple moving average near 1,815.00.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.