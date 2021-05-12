Wed, May 12, 2021 @ 09:29 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USDJPY Creates Bearish Correction In Near Term

USDJPY Creates Bearish Correction In Near Term

By XM.com

USDJPY has reversed back down again after finding resistance at the 109.70 barrier achieved on April 30. Momentum indicators are pointing to a neutral to negative bias in the short term with the RSI just below 50 and the MACD oscillator is flattening near the zero level.

Further losses should see the 108.40 mark, inside the Ichimoku cloud, acting as major support. A drop lower would reinforce the bearish structure in the short-term and open the way towards the next key support of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from 102.60 to 110.95 at 107.76.

In the event of an upside reversal, the 23.6% Fibonacci at 108.97 could act as a barrier before being able to re-challenge the 109.70 hurdle. A break above this line would shift the short-term outlook to a more neutral one as it would take the pair at the 13-month high of 110.95. Further gains would lead the way towards 111.70, registered in March 20.

Overall, USDJPY needs to surpass the 111.00 handle to return into bullish mode. Currently, the price is creating a bearish correction in the near term.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.