EUR/USD Fails To Surge

The EUR/USD failed at its third attempt to break the resistance of the 1.2175/1.2180 zone. It resulted in a decline, which passed the support of the 55-hour simple moving average near 1.2150.

During the early hours of Wednesday’s trading hours, the currency exchange rate found support in the 100-hour simple moving average near 1.2110.

In the near term future, the 100-hour SMA could push the EUR/USD into testing the 55-hour SMA near 1.2150. If the 55-hour SMA fails to provide resistance, the pair could reach for the 1.2175/1.2180 zone.

On the other hand, a failure of the 100-hour SMA to cause a surge could result in the rate declining to the weekly simple pivot point at 1.2109 first. Afterwards, the 1.2100 mark and the 200-hour simple moving average could provide support.