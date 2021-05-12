Wed, May 12, 2021 @ 09:29 GMT
GBP/USD Reveals Resistance And Support

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Since the middle of Monday, the GBP/USD has traded in a 50 pip range between two zones. From the above, resistance is provided by the 1.4160/1.4170 zone. In the meantime, support is found in the 1.4100/1.4110 zone.

On Wednesday, the rate had once again bounced off the support of the 1.4100/1.4110 zone. The rate was most likely going to once again test the resistance at 1.4160/1.4170.

In the case of the pair managing to pass the resistance at 1.4160/1.4170, the GBP/USD could reach for the 1.4200 mark and afterwards the 1.4250 level. On the other hand, if the resistance holds, the pair would most likely continue to trade sideways in a 50 base point range.

