Wed, May 12, 2021 @ 09:29 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USD/JPY Respects Fibonacci Retracement

USD/JPY Respects Fibonacci Retracement

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The support of the 50.00% Fibonacci retracement level at 108.35 held and caused another surge to the technical levels near 109.00. During the early hours of Wednesday’s trading, the pair had reached the resistance of the weekly simple pivot and the 100-hour simple moving average at 108.90.

If the rate manages to pass the weekly simple pivot point’s and 100-hour SMA’s resistance at 108.90, the rate would most likely find resistance in the 109.00 level and the 200-hour simple moving average.

On the other hand, a possible decline could look for support in the 55-hour SMA before dropping to the 50.00% Fibonacci retracement level at 108.35.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.