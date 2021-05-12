Wed, May 12, 2021 @ 14:12 GMT
USD/JPY Pair Is Now Testing A Major Bearish Trend Line With Resistance Near 108.88

By FXOpen

The US Dollar formed a strong support base near the 108.35 and 108.45 levels against the Japanese Yen. As a result, the USD/JPY pair started a fresh increase above the 108.65 level.

The pair even climbed above the 108.75 level and settled well above the 50 hourly simple moving average. It is now testing a major bearish trend line with resistance near 108.88 on the hourly chart.

If there is an upside break above the trend line, the pair could rise towards the 109.20 resistance. The next major resistance above 109.20 is near the 109.50 level on FXOpen.

If there is no upside break above the trend line, the pair could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the 108.75 level and the 50 hourly SMA, below which USD/JPY might dive towards the 108.45 support.

FXOpen
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

