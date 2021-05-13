GOLD Tests Support Zone

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the aftermath of the release of the US Consumer Price Index, the yellow metal declined until it found support in the 1,812.00/1,818.00 zone.

In the near term future, the 200-hour simple moving average would approach the price and provide support. In the case of a potential surge, the rate could recover first to the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages near 1,830.00 and afterwards the resistance zone near 1,845.00.

On the other hand, the metal could pass the support of the 200-hour SMA and look for support in the 1,800.00 level.