Thu, May 13, 2021 @ 11:34 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GOLD Tests Support Zone

GOLD Tests Support Zone

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

In the aftermath of the release of the US Consumer Price Index, the yellow metal declined until it found support in the 1,812.00/1,818.00 zone.

In the near term future, the 200-hour simple moving average would approach the price and provide support. In the case of a potential surge, the rate could recover first to the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages near 1,830.00 and afterwards the resistance zone near 1,845.00.

On the other hand, the metal could pass the support of the 200-hour SMA and look for support in the 1,800.00 level.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.