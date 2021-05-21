Fri, May 21, 2021 @ 12:29 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EURUSD Could Test 1.2330

EURUSD Could Test 1.2330

By OctaFX

The euro currency is once again on the rise against the US dollar, as traders continue to aggressively buy into price dips below the 1.2200 level. A bullish inverted head and shoulders pattern is close to forming across the lower time frame with a 90 point upside projection. Gains above the 1.2245 resistance level is currently required to activate the mentioned bullish price pattern.

EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.2200 level, key support is found at the 1.2160 and 1.2130 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.2200 level, key resistance is found at the 1.2245 and 1.2330 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.