EURGBP Ready To Reverse

Tue, May 25, 2021 @ 07:33 GMT
By OctaFX

The euro currency is struggling to gain upside traction against the British pound, as the pair fails to force a break above the technically important 0.8650 resistance level. Repeated technical failure below the 0.8650 level could cause the EURGBP pair to fall towards the 0.8520 level. Traders should note that a bearish breakout from an ascending triangle pattern is underway.

The EURGBP pair is only bullish while trading above the 0.8650 level, key resistance is found at the 0.8680 and 0.8700 levels.

EURGBP pair is only bearish while trading below the 0.8650 level, key support is found at the 0.8580 and 0.8520 levels.

