The DAX 30 recoups last week’s losses as the EU sets to reopen its borders. The psychological level at 15000 has proven to be a solid demand zone.

The rally above the intermediate resistance at 15400 acts as a confirmation of the bullish MA cross.

By lifting offers around the previous peak at 15540 the index would break free of its recent consolidation range. Renewed interest from momentum buyers may send the market to new record highs.

15350 is the first support in case of a retracement.