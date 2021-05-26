Wed, May 26, 2021 @ 06:08 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAUUSD New High

XAUUSD New High

By OctaFX

Gold has moved to a fresh monthly trading high after bulls finally broke past the technically important $1,890 resistance zone on Tuesday. The $1,910 level is the next major upside target, however, the $1,970 level appears to be the larger target for the yellow-metal. The bigger picture for gold shows that a breakout from a large falling price, with $200.00 of upside potential is currently in play.

XAUUSD is only bullish while trading above the $1,870 level, key resistance is found at the $1,910 and the $1,940 levels.

If XAUUSD trades below the $1,870 level, sellers may test the $1,860 and $1,845 support levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

The Importance of the US Dollar Index

Five Rules Around Managing Risk

Trading the Dollar With USDX

Forex Algorithmic Trading

What’s Better, Forex or Stock Trading?

Two Simple Ways to Scalp the Markets

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.