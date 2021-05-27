Thu, May 27, 2021 @ 08:42 GMT
USD/JPY Surges Above 109.00

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The US Dollar surged by 46 pips or 0.42% against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern during Wednesday’s trading session.

Given that a breakout had occurred, bullish traders could continue to pressure the exchange rate higher during the following trading session. The potential target for buyers would be near the 109.40 area.

However, a resistance line at 109.25 could provide resistance for the USD/JPY currency exchange rate within this session.

