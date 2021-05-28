Fri, May 28, 2021 @ 09:11 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD 1.4235 Now Key

GBPUSD 1.4235 Now Key

By OctaFX

The British pound is starting to rise against the US dollar, with the pair probing back towards the technically important 1.4200 resistance area. Lower time frame analysis shows that a break above the 1.4235 level would invalidate a large head and shoulders pattern. If the bearish price pattern is invalidated then the GBPUSD pair could rally towards the 1.4370 resistance level.

The GBPUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.4160 level, key resistance is found at the 1.4235 and the 1.4370 levels.

If the GBPUSD pair trades below the 1.4160, sellers may test the 1.4100 and 1.3960 support levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.