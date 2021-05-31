Gold Price Started A Fresh Increase Climbing Above The $1,895 Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold price found support near $1,880 and it started a fresh increase against the US Dollar. The price climbed above the $1,895 resistance zone to move into a positive zone.

There was a clear break above a major declining channel with resistance near the $1,894 on the hourly chart. It even cleared the $1,900 resistance and settled well above the 50 hourly simple moving average.

It is now approaching the $1,912 resistance zone. A clear upside break above the $1,912 level could open the doors for more gains. The next major resistance is near $1,925 on FXOpen. The next major resistance is near the $1,940 level.

On the downside, an initial support is near the $1,905 level. The main support is near the $1,895 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average, where the bulls are likely to remain active.