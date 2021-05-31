Mon, May 31, 2021 @ 12:26 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Price Started A Fresh Increase Climbing Above The $1,895 Resistance

Gold Price Started A Fresh Increase Climbing Above The $1,895 Resistance

By FXOpen

Gold price found support near $1,880 and it started a fresh increase against the US Dollar. The price climbed above the $1,895 resistance zone to move into a positive zone.

There was a clear break above a major declining channel with resistance near the $1,894 on the hourly chart. It even cleared the $1,900 resistance and settled well above the 50 hourly simple moving average.

It is now approaching the $1,912 resistance zone. A clear upside break above the $1,912 level could open the doors for more gains. The next major resistance is near $1,925 on FXOpen. The next major resistance is near the $1,940 level.

On the downside, an initial support is near the $1,905 level. The main support is near the $1,895 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average, where the bulls are likely to remain active.

FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.