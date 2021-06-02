BTCUSD $37,000 Breakout Level

Wed, Jun 02, 2021 @ 09:24 GMT
By OctaFX

Bitcoin is attempting to stage a breakout on the lower time frame after sellers repeatedly failed to hold the BTCUSD pair under the $36,000 level. Sustained gains above the $37,000 level should cause the BTCUSD pair to rally towards the $38,400 level. Failure to overcome the $37,000 level and the BTCUSD pair could fall towards the $35,600 support area on an intraday basis.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $37,000 level, key resistance is found at the $37,400 and the $38,400 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $37,000 level, sellers may test the $36,000 and $35,600 levels.

