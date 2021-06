Equity markets dip on upbeat jobs numbers as the inflation scare resurfaces.

The Nasdaq 100 has been struggling near 13800, a major resistance level on the daily chart. The first dip below 13620 has prompted cautious buyers to get out near 13710 while they still could.

13400 is the base of the latest rally and a key support in the short term. Its breach could send the index to 13160. An oversold RSI may temporarily alleviate the selling pressure as new sellers await a rebound before joining in.