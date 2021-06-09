Wed, Jun 09, 2021 @ 04:52 GMT
Crude Oil Price Extends Rally Above $70, Dollar Consolidates

Crude Oil Price Extends Rally Above $70, Dollar Consolidates

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil price gained bullish momentum above $66.50 and $68.50.
  • A key bullish trend line is forming with support near $69.10 on the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD.
  • EUR/USD remains strong above the 1.2100 support zone.
  • GBP/USD is still struggling to gain pace above 1.4200 and 1.4220.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

After a clear break above the $65.00 resistance, crude oil price climbed higher steadily against the US Dollar. The price broke the $66.50 and $68.00 resistance levels to move further into a positive zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD, the price settled nicely above the $68.00 zone, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

Finally, there was a break above the $70.00 level. The price traded to a new multi-month high near $70.40 and it is now consolidating gains. An initial support on the downside is near the $70.00 level.

The first major support is near $69.20. The 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $65.25 low to $70.40 high is also near $69.20. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $69.10 on the same chart.

If there is a downside break below $69.00, the price could decline towards the $67.50 support. The next major support is near the $66.40 level.

On the upside, the first major resistance is near the $70.50 level. A clear break above the $70.50 level could open the doors for a break above the $72.00 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is stable above the 1.2100 and 1.2120 support levels. Besides, GBP/USD needs to gain pace above 1.4220 for a strong increase.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Wholesale Inventories for April 2021 (preliminary) – Forecast +0.8%, versus +0.8% previous.
  • BoC Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 0.25%, versus 0.25% previous.

 

Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

