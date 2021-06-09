Crude Oil Price Extends Rally Above $70, Dollar Consolidates

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Crude oil price gained bullish momentum above $66.50 and $68.50.

A key bullish trend line is forming with support near $69.10 on the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD.

EUR/USD remains strong above the 1.2100 support zone.

GBP/USD is still struggling to gain pace above 1.4200 and 1.4220.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

After a clear break above the $65.00 resistance, crude oil price climbed higher steadily against the US Dollar. The price broke the $66.50 and $68.00 resistance levels to move further into a positive zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD, the price settled nicely above the $68.00 zone, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

Finally, there was a break above the $70.00 level. The price traded to a new multi-month high near $70.40 and it is now consolidating gains. An initial support on the downside is near the $70.00 level.

The first major support is near $69.20. The 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $65.25 low to $70.40 high is also near $69.20. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $69.10 on the same chart.

If there is a downside break below $69.00, the price could decline towards the $67.50 support. The next major support is near the $66.40 level.

On the upside, the first major resistance is near the $70.50 level. A clear break above the $70.50 level could open the doors for a break above the $72.00 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is stable above the 1.2100 and 1.2120 support levels. Besides, GBP/USD needs to gain pace above 1.4220 for a strong increase.

