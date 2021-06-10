Thu, Jun 10, 2021 @ 11:46 GMT
GBPUSD Testing Range Low

By OctaFX

The British pound is under pressure against the US dollar, following reports that the United Kingdom is experiencing a high level of new COVID-19 infections. The GBPUSD pair is testing towards the bottom of its established trading range, around the 1.4090 support zone. Sustained losses below the 1.4090 level could cause the GBPUSD pair to fall towards the 1.4000 area.

The GBPUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.4160 level, key resistance is found at the 1.4185 and the 1.4200 levels.

If the GBPUSD pair trades below the 1.4160, sellers may test the 1.4090 and 1.4000 support levels.

