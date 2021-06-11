Gold and Aussie Intraday Elliott Wave Analysis

Fri, Jun 11, 2021 @ 17:17 GMT
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

GOLD – XAUUSD is coming down again, but the whole structure since the beginning of June now more and more looks like a bullish triangle formation within wave 4), where we are tracking the final wave E or maybe even C if we see broken 1868 level. Anyway, keep in mind that bulls for wave 5) may step in only if we see it back above 1903 region.

Aussie – AUDUSD is coming lower, which we currently see it potentially as part of a flat correction within wave B), but it could be also already down within the final wave E. Anyway, there’s room for more sideways price action before bulls show up.

