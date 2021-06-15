Tue, Jun 15, 2021 @ 11:58 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Crude Oil Futures Ease In Ascending Move In Near Term

WTI Crude Oil Futures Ease In Ascending Move In Near Term

By XM.com

WTI crude oil futures have moved back and forth above the 20-period simple moving average (SMA) and the 32-month peak of 71.73 since their severe jump from 61.54. The technical picture is muddled, as the RSI lacks direction, holding in the positive region, but the MACD indicates that the short-term decline would likely continue as it fell below its trigger line.

If negative forces persist, the market may find support at the 70.60 level before falling to the 40-period SMA at 70.11. If the price successfully moves lower, a retest of the previous low of 68.25 is possible to halt bearish actions, while deeper drops could meet 67.50 and the 200-day SMA at 66.44.

On the other hand, a move higher could face immediate resistance at the multi-month high of 71.73, but if the market maintains bullish momentum above this level, the 75.07 mark might be the next target, which was reached in July 2018.

When looking at the medium-term picture, oil trades above the 200-period SMA, indicating that the market is bullish. However, there is a risk of a negative correction in the very short-term as long as the indicators weaken.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.