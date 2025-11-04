Tue, Nov 04, 2025 @ 14:01 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Oil: Bears Regain Control on Demand Concerns, Reaction at Key $60...

WTI Oil: Bears Regain Control on Demand Concerns, Reaction at Key $60 Support in Focus

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

WTI oil price remains in red for the second consecutive, weighed by fresh demand concerns following weak manufacturing numbers and OPEC+ decision to pause oil production hikes in early 2026, with strong dollar also contributing to near-term performance.

The price fell nearly 1.5% in early Tuesday trading and attacks again significant $60 support (psychological / Fibo 38.2% of $55.96/$62.58 recovery leg) where several attacks failed recently.

Daily studies lack clearer direction signal (MAs in mixed setup, but daily Tenkan/Kijun-sen have formed bull-cross / fading positive momentum), with reaction at $60 level seen as key for the near-term action.

Firm break lower to generate initial signal that corrective leg from $55.96 (Oct 20 multi-month low) might be coming to its end and shift focus to the downside (targets at $59.27 and $58.49, Fibo 50% and 61.8% respectively).

Conversely, repeated failure at $60 support would add to significance of support and keep the price in extended range, with initial bullish signal expected on break of range top ($61.48).

Res: 60.42; 61.00; 61.95; 62.58.
Sup: 59.70; 59.27; 59.00; 58.49.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Disclaimer: The broker listings provided on ActionForex.com are for informational and comparison purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to trade.

We strive to ensure the accuracy of broker information including licenses, trading conditions, and contact details; however, data may change without notice.

ActionForex.com may receive compensation from brokers through advertising and affiliate partnership.

Always verify the latest details directly with the broker before opening an account.

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.