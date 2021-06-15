Tue, Jun 15, 2021 @ 15:48 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURCHF's Upward Attempt May be Short-Lived

EURCHF’s Upward Attempt May be Short-Lived

By XM.com

EURCHF is challenging the 20-period simple moving average (SMA) once again, providing some positive signals. The RSI is trying to overcome the neutral threshold of 50; however, the stochastic is heading north following the bearish crossover within the %K and %D lines in the short-term.

If the bulls continue to buy the pair, the 40-period SMA, which coincides with the 1.0908 barrier ahead of the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the falling wave from 1.1075 to 1.0870 at 1.0919, might provide immediate resistance. The 1.0925 level is just over this barrier, well ahead of the 38.2% Fibonacci of 1.0948 and the 200-period SMA, which is currently at 1.0954.

A decline below the 20-period SMA might lead to a four-month low of 1.0870 before dropping to the inner swing high of 1.0845 from February 2 and the low of 1.0787 from February 10.

To summarize, EURCHF’s longer-term structure remains negative, and only a close above the 200-period SMA would change this outlook to bullish.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.