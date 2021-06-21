Mon, Jun 21, 2021 @ 13:06 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDUSD 0.7000 Key This Week

NZDUSD 0.7000 Key This Week

By OctaFX

The New Zealand dollar is looking very bearish against the US dollar currency, after the pair recently dropped under the 0.7000 support level. The daily time frame shows that the 0.7000 level is important because it is the neckline of a large head and shoulders pattern. If the NZDUSD pair holds under the 0.7000 level, then a further drop towards at least the 0.6830 level is expected this week.

The NZDUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 0.7000 level, key resistance is found at the 0.7030 and 0.7090 levels.

The NZDUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 0.7000 level, key support is found at the 0.6880 and 0.6830 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Action Forex
ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.
Contact us: contact@actionforex.com
© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.