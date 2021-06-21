Mon, Jun 21, 2021 @ 13:06 GMT
EURJPY Is Possibly Bearish

By OctaFX

Technical analysis

The price lies below EMA(50) and EMA (100)

The EMA(100) is higher than EMA (50), which is favourable for bears

The MACD is below 0, with the signal line pointing down to indicate a sell signal

The RSI is below 30, which predicts a decline.

What the possible outcomes are

EURJPY is bearish on the one-hour chart. Today may be another favourable period for the sellers, they gained more pressure, and the price pushed down towards the first support level of 129.823. Beneath lies the second support level of 129.596. If bulls defend the support level of 129.823, the price may reverse towards the resistance level of 130.859. A breakout of that level can push the price higher towards 131.420.

Key levels

Support 129.823 129.596

Resistance 130.859 131.420

Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

