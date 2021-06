We should see GOLD moving down from the two POC zones. The price is retracing.

Intraday shorts might come around the 1795 zone as a part of retracement. A move higher will be a sign for a deeper retracement and 1815 – 1820 will be a zone to look for shorts. A rejection of the POC and POC2 should be targeting 1765 as a part of the retest. Gold is bearish now and taking shorts is trend trading.