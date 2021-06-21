Gold Elliott Wave Analysis

Mon, Jun 21, 2021 @ 13:07 GMT
By Elliott Wave Financial Service
  • GOLD Trades lower with in bullish triangle.
  • Above trendline support seems bullish.

As per Elliott Wave analysis Gold (XAUUSD) is coming down quite sharply, but we still believe bulls are still here, so for now we are observing wave C of a potential bullish triangle formation if it manages to stay above strong 2019 trendline support.

However, because of a strong fall, be aware of a bigger and more complex decline, especially if we don’t see rebound and recovery here in the 17xx zone.

Gold daily Elliott Wave analysis chart

Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

