BTCUSD $29,000 Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin has rebounded alongside other cryptos after the top coin hit a new multi-month trading low on Tuesday around the $29,000 support level. The $29,000 level represents the neckline of a massive head and shoulders pattern on the daily time frame. If BTCUSD bulls can hold the price above the $33,000 level then a continuation of the recovery towards $36,500 level could take hold.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $33,000 level, key resistance is found at the $34,500 and the $36,500 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $33,000 level, sellers may test the $30,000 and $29,000 levels.