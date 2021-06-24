Thu, Jun 24, 2021 @ 08:13 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDUSD Bullish Above 0.7090

NZDUSD Bullish Above 0.7090

By OctaFX

The New Zealand dollar has staged a strong recovery against the US dollar as commodity-related currencies attempt to claw back last weeks heavy losses. The NZDUSD pair will have a short-term bullish bias again if the price moves back inside a large broadening wedge pattern, around the 0.7090 level. NZDUSD bulls could rally the price towards the top of wedge if they are successful.

The NZDUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 0.7090 level, key resistance is found at the 0.7230 and 0.7300 levels.

The NZDUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 0.7090 level, key support is found at the 0.7000 and 0.6920 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.