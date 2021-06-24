Thu, Jun 24, 2021 @ 12:02 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Futures' Upside Trajectory Shows No Signs Of Abating

WTI Futures’ Upside Trajectory Shows No Signs Of Abating

By XM.com

WTI oil futures’ positive drive has somewhat lost its potency, after logging a 32½-month high of 74.23 despite prevailing bullish forces. The climbing simple moving averages (SMAs) are safeguarding the uptrend, while the rising Ichimoku lines are endorsing additional price gains.

The short-term oscillators are reflecting a slight pause in positive directional momentum. The MACD has sneaked ever so slightly above its red trigger line, while the RSI is persisting above the 70 level. The stochastic oscillator is currently in overbought territory and the %K line has yet to confirm any rise in negative momentum.

If the commodity continues to appreciate, resistance may originate from the 75.24 high, identified in October 2018. Successfully overstepping this barrier, a tough resistance zone formed between the peak of 76.87, from early October 2018, and the 77.77 high, achieved late in September 2014, could impede buyers from challenging the 79.33 border lingering overhead.

If sellers resurface, initial support could occur at the red Tenkan-sen line at 72.06 ahead of the 69.54 low. Another leg lower could then encounter a buffer zone from 67.96 until 66.42, which also encompasses the blue Kijun-sen line and the 50-day SMA. If bearish pressures intensify, the Ichimoku cloud and the 100-day SMA at 64.08 could come to the defence of the recent rally off the 61.54 trough.

Concluding, WTI futures continue to maintain a sturdy bullish demeanour above 66.42-67.96 and the SMAs. A downwards shift past the 61.54 trough could suggest sellers are gaining a strong advantage.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.