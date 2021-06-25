Gold Testing 61.8% Fibonacci Support After Bearish ABC

The XAU/USD chart was unable to break above the resistance trend line (orange) and is now testing the support trend line (green).

Price action seems to be building 3 corrective waves down after 5 impulsive waves up. Now an ABC zigzag pattern seems to be taking place in wave 2 or B.

The target is the previous top. A break below the 100% Fib places the bullish ABC or 123 (pink) on hold (orange sign).

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Price charts and technical analysis

The XAU/USD chart was unable to break above the resistance trend line (orange) and is now testing the support trend line (green):

A bullish bounce at the support line (green) and 61.8%, 78.6% or 88.6% Fibonacci retracement levels of the wave B/2 (pink) could confirm one more bullish swing. The target is the previous top. A break below the 100% Fib places the bullish ABC or 123 (pink) on hold (orange sign). If price action gets close to the previous top, then the price reaction will be very important. A bull flag (grey arrows) pattern could indicate more uptrend (aqua blue arrow). A bearish reversal (orange arrows) could indicate a bearish ABC (black) pattern in wave 4’ (purple). Any deeper retracement places the uptrend on hold (orange and red signs).

On the 4 hour chart, price action seems to be building 3 corrective waves down after 5 impulsive waves up:

The 5 bullish waves (grey) completed a wave 1 or A (pink). Now an ABC (grey) zigzag pattern seems to be taking place in wave 2 or B (pink). A bearish breakout (orange arrows) below the support line (green) could aim at the 78.6% Fibonacci level. A bullish bounce (blue arrow) at the deep Fibonacci retracement levels is expected. A bullish breakout above the long-term moving averages could indicate the end of the bearish ABC (grey) as well and the start of a bullish price swing.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>