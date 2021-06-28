Mon, Jun 28, 2021 @ 08:40 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURJPY Is Possibly Bearish

EURJPY Is Possibly Bearish

By OctaFX

Technical analysis

The price lies below EMA(50) and EMA(100)

The EMA(50) is below EMA(100), which is favourable for bears

The MACD is below 0, with the signal line pointing down

The RSI is below 50, which predicts a decline.

What the possible outcomes are

The Japanese yen gained some fragile gains after the government decided to lift the COVID restrictions in Tokyo and other provinces. The EURJPY pair is bearish on the one-hour chart.

At the moment, the price declines towards the first support level of 131.600. Beneath lies the second support of 131.223.

If the bulls defend the support level of 131.600, the price may reverse towards the resistance level of 132.645. A breakout of that level can push the price higher towards 133.328.

Key levels

Support 131.600 131.223

Resistance 132.645 133.328

 

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.