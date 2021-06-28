XAUUSD Lower Before Higher

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold is still to rally back above the $1,800 resistance level placing the yellow-metal in a vulnerable technical position this week. Sustained weakness below the $1,760 area could provoke a further decline towards the $1,730 support area this week. If the $1,730 level is broken it is possible that the price of gold could even fall as low as $1,710 before a wider recovery commences.

XAUUSD is only bullish while trading above the $1,800 level, key resistance is found at the $1,820 and the $1,845 levels.

If XAUUSD trades below the $1,800 level, sellers may test the $1,760 and $1,730 support levels.