USDCHF One More High

Mon, Jun 28, 2021 @ 08:41 GMT
By OctaFX

The Swiss franc currency is looking more bullish against the US dollar as the pair continues to hold critical technical support, around the 0.9150 area. The four-hour time frame shows that the USDCHF pair has staged a bullish breakout from a falling wedge pattern. The USDCHF could stage one more rally towards the 0.9280 area before a wider pullback in the pair occurs.

The USDCHF pair is only bullish while trading above the 0.9150 level, key resistance is found at the 0.9235 and 0.9280 levels.

The USDCHF pair is only bearish while trading below the 0.9150 level, key support is found at the 0.9100 and 0.9000 levels.

