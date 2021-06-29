EURUSD Dip Bought

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The euro currency is looking more bullish against the US dollar after traders aggressively bought yesterday’s price dip towards the 1.1900 level. Bulls could be aiming for the 1.2000 resistance level this week if the 1.1900 support level continues to contain downside attacks. The pairs 200-day moving average around the level remains the big technical area to watch for directional clues.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1900 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1970 and 1.2000 levels.

EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1900 level, key support is found at the 1.1880 and 1.1850 levels.