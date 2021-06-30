XAUUSD $1,730 Still Possible

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold continues to slide lower on the metals markets after a confirmed bearish breakout from a triangle pattern took place on Tuesday. According to the overall size of the mentioned triangle pattern the price of gold could fall towards the $1,730 support area. Traders should be aware that the price of gold could even fall as low as $1,710 if the $1,730 support level is broken.

XAUUSD is only bullish while trading above the $1,775 level, key resistance is found at the $1,800 and the $1,820 levels.

If XAUUSD trades below the $1,775 level, sellers may test the $1,730 and $1,710 support levels.