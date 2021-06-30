Wed, Jun 30, 2021 @ 10:16 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAUUSD $1,730 Still Possible

XAUUSD $1,730 Still Possible

By OctaFX

Gold continues to slide lower on the metals markets after a confirmed bearish breakout from a triangle pattern took place on Tuesday. According to the overall size of the mentioned triangle pattern the price of gold could fall towards the $1,730 support area. Traders should be aware that the price of gold could even fall as low as $1,710 if the $1,730 support level is broken.

XAUUSD is only bullish while trading above the $1,775 level, key resistance is found at the $1,800 and the $1,820 levels.

If XAUUSD trades below the $1,775 level, sellers may test the $1,730 and $1,710 support levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.