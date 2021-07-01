Thu, Jul 01, 2021 @ 14:06 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Outlook: Bears Accelerate On Dovish Comments From BoE's Governor Bailey

GBP/USD Outlook: Bears Accelerate On Dovish Comments From BoE’s Governor Bailey

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable continues to travel south for the sixth straight day and hit 11-week low on Thursday after dovish tone from BoE Governor Bailey’s speech accelerated bears.

Fresh weakness broke through pivotal support at 1.3786 (June 21 low) completing failure swing pattern on daily chart and signaling continuation of larger downtrend from 1.4249 (2021 high of June 1).

Daily close below 1.3786 is needed to confirm scenario and expose targets at 1.3670 (Mar-Apr higher base) and 1.3635 (200DMA).

Falling daily Tenkan-sen (1.3887) should cap upticks and keep bears intact.

Res: 1.3806, 1.3834, 1.3887, 1.3939.
Sup: 1.3773, 1.3715, 1.3670, 1.3635.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.